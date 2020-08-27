The death of another New Hampshire resident has been attributed to COVID-19, and eight more people have tested positive for the viral disease, state health officials announced Wednesday.
None of the latest positives came from Cheshire County or Sullivan County. Three came from Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
The woman who died — the state’s 430th COVID-19-related death reported to date — was at least 60 and lived in Hillsborough County.
So far, 7,159 people have tested positive for COVID-19, about 91 percent of whom have recovered. As of Wednesday morning, eight people were in hospitals, of the 713 known to have been hospitalized for COVID-19 at some point during the pandemic.
A total of 219 cases in New Hampshire were considered current, including seven in Rindge, five in Winchester, and one to four in each of the local communities of Charlestown, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hillsboro, Jaffrey, Keene, Peterborough, Walpole and Westmoreland.
The daily average of COVID-19 tests reported to the state health department for the week that ended Tuesday was 3,215, according to the agency’s most updated statistics.