The death of a Cheshire County man was among six COVID-related deaths state health officials announced Friday. The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services also reported 334 more positive tests for the virus.
All of the newly reported deaths involved people 60 or older. The others were of a Coos County man, a Hillsborough County woman, and two women and a man from Rockingham County.
The 334 positives included 13 from Cheshire County, seven from Sullivan County, 52 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 17 for which the county of residence was still being determined.
Statewide, 79,996 people have tested positive for COVID-19, slightly less than 96 percent (76,438 people) of whom have recovered, according to the latest data available from the state health department. Just under three percent (2,345 people) have active infections, whereas the deaths of slightly less than two percent (1,213 people) have been attributed to COVID-19.
The current cases include 119 in Cheshire County, 31 in Sullivan County, 369 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 79 for which the county of residence was not yet known.
As of Friday morning, 74 people were in hospitals for COVID-19. The current PCR test positivity rate was listed at 1.9 percent. State health officials don’t provide the positivity rate for antigen testing in their daily updates.