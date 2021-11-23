The COVID-19-related deaths of two Cheshire County residents are among 10 more state health officials announced Monday.
In addition to the local man and woman, the cases involved five Hillsborough County residents and one resident each from Sullivan, Rockingham and Strafford counties. Aside from two of the people from Hillsborough County — a female resident and a male resident — all were 60 or older.
Statewide, the deaths of 1,672 people have been attributed to the novel coronavirus, representing about 1 percent of the 153,934 who have tested positive for it, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services’ latest statistics. At least 55 people from Cheshire County have died, along with at least 39 Sullivan County residents and at least 357 people who lived in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
As of Monday morning, New Hampshire health officials knew of 7,966 active COVID-19 cases statewide, and 343 patients with the disease in Granite State hospitals.