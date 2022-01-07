A large COVID-19 outbreak at the Jaffrey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center is officially over, state health officials announced Thursday.
One person died in the outbreak, which infected 33 residents and 11 staff members, according to a weekly N.H. Department of Health and Human Services update on facility outbreaks in the state.
It is unclear when those cases were first recorded, but DHHS has named the Plantation Drive nursing home on its list of outbreaks since Dec. 8. Officials there have not responded to multiple requests, including on Thursday afternoon, for more information.
State health officials determined the outbreak in Jaffrey had ended as of Monday, according to the DHHS news release Thursday.
Two other Monadnock Region facilities were still listed Thursday among the active COVID-19 outbreaks at large facilities in the state.
DHHS reported seven cases among residents of Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland and 11 among staff.
But the number of active cases at the county-run facility is lower than that, according to County Administrator Chris Coates, who said five residents were still infected as of Thursday evening.
That includes two Maplewood residents who tested positive earlier this week, Coates said. Two employees who don’t provide direct care also tested positive for COVID-19 this week, he said — adding to the five staff members who tested positive last week.
All residents and most staff at Maplewood are scheduled to be tested again in the coming days, Coates said in a news release Thursday.
The facility has been working with the state to request help from the National Guard, which could include screening visitors and conducting rapid testing, Coates said. If that request is approved, troops could start working at Maplewood as soon as next week, he said.
DHHS also reported Thursday two resident cases and five staff cases at Keene Center on Court Street. That is the same total the state reported in late December, when the facility first appeared on the list of outbreaks in New Hampshire.
A spokeswoman for Genesis Healthcare, the Pennsylvania-based company that owns Keene Center and several other local nursing homes, said previously the outbreak began Dec. 9 and that three residents and seven employees had tested positive in total.
A Genesis Healthcare representative could not be immediately reached for comment Friday morning.
As of late December, vaccination rates among residents and staff at Maplewood and Keene Center ranged from 87 to 100 percent, according to data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Breakthrough cases of the viral disease can and do occur. However, those who are vaccinated often have less severe symptoms and are at less of a risk of developing complications than those who aren’t inoculated.