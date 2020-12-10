New Hampshire health officials Thursday announced 14 more COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the state's total documented to date to 584.
All but one of the 14 — a male resident of Belknap County — were 60 or older. The others were three Belknap County men and a Belknap County woman, a Coos County man and woman, four Hillsborough County men and a Hillsborough County woman, and a man and woman from Merrimack County.
One of the Hillsborough County men included in the count may be Dick Hinch of Merrimack, the newly elected N.H. House speaker who died Wednesday. On Thursday, the Attorney General's Office said an autopsy by the state's chief medical examiner had shown his death was caused by COVID-19.
Also Thursday, Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette announced that COVID-19 outbreaks have been identified at 14 new residential facilities, including the N.H. State Prison for Men in Concord, where 23 residents and 17 staff have tested positive. That is separate from another outbreak, at the prison's Secure Psychiatric Unit, which was announced last week.
None of the new outbreaks were in the Monadnock Region. The only recent outbreak in the area, at Hillside Village's assisted-living center in Keene, does not appear to have grown; the state is still reporting 13 resident cases, seven staff cases and one death to date, the same total as last week.
The number of COVID-19 patients in New Hampshire hospitals, meanwhile, reached 248 — nearly double what it was two weeks ago and far higher than in the spring.
Gov. Chris Sununu said hospitals still have capacity, though some are starting to pull back on elective procedures. In addition to hospitals' own surge plans, which allow them to expand their internal capacity, the National Guard has the capability to stand up five temporary "surge sites" within 48 hours if needed, he said.
Health officials Thursday reported 695 new positive tests for COVID-19 statewide. That figure includes hundreds of newly announced positives from previous days but not test results that were still being processed. Among the 695 were 18 positives from Cheshire County, five from Sullivan County, 103 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 49 for which the county of residence was still being determined.
The latest daily PCR test positivity rate was listed at 5.2 percent. (The state health department does not report the positivity rate of antigen testing in its daily updates.)
Based on the state's most recently updated data, 28,273 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic started, about 76 percent (21,386 people) of whom have recovered. Another 22 percent (6,303 people) have active infections and about two percent have died.
Of the current cases for which residency was known, 185 were from Cheshire County, 58 were from Sullivan County and 978 were from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
Sununu said the state expects to receive its first 12,000 doses of a coronavirus vaccine over the next week, allowing it to start inoculating health care workers.
But he cautioned that the crisis is far from over and urged state residents to continue wearing masks, social distancing and limiting their interactions with others.
“We have to stay vigilant, not only for ourselves but especially for those that we may come in contact with, whether they be our family, our coworkers," Sununu said. "... We know that a vaccine is on the way but we just really can’t take our foot off the pedal."