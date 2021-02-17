New Hampshire health officials Tuesday announced another COVID-19-related death, along with 258 more positive tests for the virus.
The Strafford County man who died was 60 or older. As of Tuesday morning, 119 people were in New Hampshire hospitals for COVID-19.
The 258 new positives included 18 in Cheshire County, nine in Sullivan County, 33 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and 15 for which the county of residence was still being determined.
While the state continues to work on a backlog of test results, the number of newly identified cases has been on the decline in recent weeks.
Statewide, 71,215 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, about 94 percent (67,222 people) of whom have recovered, according to the latest data available from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. The deaths of about 2 percent (1,136 people) have been attributed to COVID-19.
About 4 percent (2,857 people) have active infections.
Current cases include 123 in Cheshire County, 61 in Sullivan County, 380 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and 69 for which the county of residence was not yet known.
As of Tuesday, Keene was listed as having 35 active cases, followed by Rindge with 29, New Ipswich with 13, Jaffrey with 12 and Swanzey with 10. Other towns in the region were listed as having under 10 cases each. Area towns listed as having no cases include Acworth, Alstead, Dublin, Gilsum, Harrisville, Langdon, Marlow, Nelson, Richmond, Roxbury and Sullivan.
The current PCR test positivity rate was listed at 2.6 percent. State health officials don’t provide the positivity rate for antigen testing in their daily updates.
Nearly 8,800 tests on average are being conducted in the state per day, according to DHHS. The seven-day positivity rate based on those tests — both PCR and antigen — is 4.3 percent.