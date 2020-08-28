New Hampshire health officials have announced another COVID-19-related death, and 35 more confirmed cases of the viral disease.
To date, the deaths of 431 state residents have been attributed to COVID-19. The one announced Thursday involved a Rockingham County man who was 60 or older.
The county of residence of three of the newly reported COVID-19 cases was still being determined. None of the other 32 positives were from Cheshire County. One was from Sullivan County, and five were from Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
About 91 percent of the 7,194 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began have recovered. A total of 713 people are known to have been hospitalized at some point during the pandemic, nine of whom were in hospitals as of Thursday morning.
Statewide, 221 cases were listed as current at that point. They included the three with unknown residency, seven in Rindge, and one to four cases in each of the local communities of Antrim, Charlestown, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hillsboro, Jaffrey, Keene, Peterborough, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester.
The daily average of tests reported to the state health department for the week that ended Wednesday was 3,310, according to the most recently updated data from the agency.