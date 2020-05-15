New Hampshire health officials Thursday announced the 151st death of a Granite Stater to be attributed to COVID-19, along with 84 new positive tests for the viral disease.
The woman who died was a Hillsborough County resident age 60 or older.
No new cases were reported among residents of Cheshire or Sullivan counties, which have 45 and 14 confirmed cases, respectively, to date. (Of the state’s 3,382 total positives so far, the county of residence of 34 cases was still being determined as of Thursday morning.)
A total of 330 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19, 1,247 people have recovered from it, and 39,148 people have tested negative for it.
With another nine newly announced cases, areas of Hillsborough County outside of Manchester and Nashua have tallied 542 positives.
The state’s most recently updated map of known active cases lists one to four each in the local communities of Antrim, Chesterfield, Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Hancock, Harrisville, Hillsboro, Hinsdale, Jaffrey, Keene, Peterborough, Rindge, Swanzey, Temple and Washington, as well as five in New Ipswich.