New Hampshire ended a stretch of more than a week without the announcement of a COVID-19-related death on Saturday, when state health officials reported the death of a Hillsborough County woman who was 60 or older.
The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services this weekend also announced 91 more cases of the viral disease — the sum of the new positives announced Saturday and Sunday.
The county of residence was still being determined for two of these cases Sunday. Of the others, five were from Cheshire County, two were from Sullivan County and 18 were from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
Of the 8,172 people statewide who have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March, about 91 percent have recovered, whereas 5 percent have died. The deaths of 439 New Hampshire residents have been attributed to the virus.
As of Sunday morning, 20 people were in hospitals for COVID-19, of the 736 people known to have been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.
A total of 330 cases were considered current as of Sunday’s reporting. These include four where the community of residence was unknown, as well as one to four in each of the local communities of Charlestown, Hillsboro, Keene, New Ipswich, Rindge, Westmoreland and Winchester.
Cheshire County was listed with seven active cases as of Sunday.
The daily average of tests reported to the state health department for the week that ended Saturday was 7,329.