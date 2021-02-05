New Hampshire health officials Thursday announced the COVID-19-related deaths of nine more people, along with 433 additional positive tests for the virus.
All of the deaths reported Thursday involved people 60 or older. They included a Grafton County woman, a man and three women from Hillsborough County, a Merrimack County woman, two Rockingham County women and a Sullivan County woman.
The 433 positives date back to Tuesday and include 11 from Cheshire County, 16 from Sullivan County, 80 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 12 for which the county of residence was still being determined.
To date, 67,117 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, about 92 percent (61,933 people) of whom have recovered, according to the latest data available from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. About 6 percent (4,099 people) have active infections, and the deaths of about 2 percent (1,085 people) have been attributed to COVID-19.
The current cases include 127 from Cheshire County, 153 from Sullivan County, 694 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 87 for which the county of residence was not yet known.
The current PCR test positivity rate was listed at 3.1 percent. State health officials don’t provide the antigen test positivity rate in their daily updates.
As of Thursday morning, 209 people were in New Hampshire hospitals for COVID-19.