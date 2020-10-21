New Hampshire health officials Tuesday announced 85 more COVID-19 cases in the state, but no additional deaths related to the viral disease.
The new positives, confirmed through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing and antigen testing, included three for which the county of residence was still being determined, as well as two from Cheshire County and 20 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
The latest daily PCR test positivity rate was listed at 0.9 percent.
To date, 9,828 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, about 87 percent of whom have recovered, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. The deaths of 468 state residents have been attributed to the virus.
As of Tuesday morning, 16 people were in hospitals, of the 763 people known to have been hospitalized since the pandemic started.
A total of 824 cases in New Hampshire were considered current, 18 of them in Cheshire County. They included eight in Keene, six in Hillsboro and one to four in each of the local communities of Fitzwilliam, Marlow, New Ipswich, Peterborough, Rindge, Sullivan, Swanzey, Walpole and Westmoreland. The community of residence remained undetermined in 10 cases, health officials said.