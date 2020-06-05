State health officials Thursday announced eight more COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the state’s official tally to 273. All of the patients were 60 or older.
Seven were from Hillsborough County — four women and three men — while one of them was a woman who lived in Merrimack County.
The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services also reported 81 additional positive tests results for the viral disease. Although the county of residence was still being determined in two of the newly announced cases, none of the other 79 involved residents of Cheshire or Sullivan counties. Eighteen of them were among residents of Hillsborough County outside the cities of Manchester and Nashua.
To date, state health officials have confirmed 4,876 cases of COVID-19. Sixty-five percent of these people — or 3,187 — have recovered. A total of 472 people have been hospitalized.
As of Thursday morning, active COVID-19 cases were listed in the local communities of Antrim, Chesterfield, Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Hillsboro, Hinsdale, Keene, New Ipswich, Peterborough, Rindge, Swanzey, Temple and Winchester. Peterborough was listed with six current cases while each of the other towns was listed with one to four.