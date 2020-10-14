New Hampshire health officials Tuesday announced 77 more COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths from the viral illness.
The county of residence of five of the newly reported positives was still being determined. Of the other 72, two were from Cheshire County, and 15 were from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
The cases were diagnosed through both polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing and antigen testing, a different type of diagnostic test the state health department recently started including in its case counts. The latest daily PCR test positivity rate was listed as 0.7 percent.
To date, 9,279 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, about 87 percent of whom have recovered. The deaths of 456 Granite Staters have been attributed to the virus. As of Tuesday morning, 17 people were in hospitals, of the 758 people known to have been hospitalized for COVID-19 at some point during the pandemic.
A total of 787 cases in New Hampshire were considered current as of Tuesday’s reporting. They included nine for which the community of residence was still being determined, as well as six in Hillsboro, and one to four in each of the local communities of Antrim, Jaffrey, Keene, Marlow, New Ipswich, Peterborough, Rindge, Swanzey and Westmoreland.
Ten cases were listed as active in Cheshire County.