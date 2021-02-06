New Hampshire health officials Friday announced six more COVID-19-related deaths, along with 500 more positive tests for the virus.
All but one of the latest-reported deaths — of a male resident of Hillsborough County — involved people 60 or older. They included two Hillsborough County women, a Merrimack County woman, a Rockingham County man and a man from Coos County.
The 500 positives date back to Wednesday and include 12 from Cheshire County, 21 from Sullivan County, 72 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 18 for which the county of residence had yet to be determined.
To date, 67,595 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, about 92 percent (62,442 people) of whom have recovered, according to the latest data available from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. About six percent (4,062 people) have active infections, whereas the deaths of about two percent (1,091 people) have been attributed to COVID-19.
The current cases include 126 in Cheshire County, 155 in Sullivan County, 681 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 84 for which the county of residence was not yet known.
The current PCR test positivity rate was listed at 2.3 percent. State health officials don’t provide the positivity rate for antigen testing in their daily updates.
As of Friday morning, 198 people were in New Hampshire hospitals for COVID-19.