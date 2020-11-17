The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services announced 358 new positive test results for COVID-19 in New Hampshire Monday, at least 17 of them from Cheshire County.
A man from Coos County, age 60 or older, has died from the disease, the department said Monday, bringing the number of Granite Staters whose deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 to 500.
Rindge has the highest number of known, current cases in the region, with 31 as of Monday. Keene has 28.
There are now 3,344 current diagnosed cases of the novel coronavirus in New Hampshire.
Of the 358 newly reported cases, the state health department said 193 people tested positive by the PCR test and 165 by the antigen, or rapid, test. The daily positivity rate for the PCR tests was at 4.3 percent, which is closer than in previous days to the 5 percent threshold commonly cited by public health officials as “too high.” The rate for antigen tests is not being provided by the state.
Seven of the 358 positives announced Monday were from Sullivan County, and 48 were from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua. The county of residence for 14 of the cases was still being determined.
As of Monday morning, there were 74 people in hospitals for treatment of COVID-19, the state health department said. Of the 15,029 cases that have been diagnosed statewide to date, 817 people have been hospitalized for treatment.
Other Monadnock Region towns with known active cases as of Monday are New Ipswich with 15; Hillsboro with 13; Jaffrey with 10; Charlestown with nine; Chesterfield, Dublin, Hinsdale and Peterborough each with eight; Swanzey with six; Antrim with five; and Bennington, Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Hancock, Marlborough, Richmond, Stoddard, Troy, Westmoreland and Winchester, all with one to four cases each. The state does not identify the number of cases in a town if it’s below five.