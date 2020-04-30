The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday announced 50 new positive tests for COVID-19 and six additional deaths.
The people who died were residents of Hillsborough, Rockingham and Strafford counties and were all at least 60 years old.
No new positive results from Cheshire County or Sullivan County were announced Wednesday.
Hillsborough County outside of Manchester and Nashua saw 21 new cases. New Ipswich is now listed as having eight cases, one more than the state had recorded a day earlier. Lyndeborough, where five residents have tested positive so far, also saw an increase of at least one case.
It was not clear whether any of the other communities in the western half of Hillsborough County had newly announced positives because the state does not report an exact count for places with fewer than five confirmed cases.
Of the 2,054 cases that the state has reported to date, 980 people have recovered, 259 have been hospitalized and 66 have died. Nearly 22,000 have been tested for the disease.
Locally, cases have been confirmed in Acworth, Alstead, Antrim, Bennington, Chesterfield, Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Greenfield, Harrisville, Hillsboro, Hinsdale, Jaffrey, Keene, Marlborough, New Ipswich, Peterborough, Rindge, Swanzey, Temple, Washington and Westmoreland.