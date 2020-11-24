New Hampshire health officials Monday announced 445 more positive tests for COVID-19, but no additional deaths related to the viral disease.
The newly reported positives include 23 for which the county of residence was still being determined, 11 from Cheshire County and 70 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua. The latest daily PCR test positivity rate was listed at 3.7 percent. State health officials don’t provide the positivity rate for antigen, or rapid, testing.
Statewide, 18,042 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, about 73 percent of whom have recovered, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. The deaths of 512 Granite Staters have been attributed to the virus. As of Monday morning, 121 people were in hospitals for COVID-19, of the 831 people known to have been hospitalized since the pandemic started.
A total of 4,304 cases in New Hampshire were considered current. They included 229 for which the county of residence was not yet known, 153 in Cheshire County, 60 in Sullivan County, and 597 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
Of the current cases, the area’s two college towns, Keene and Rindge, registered the most. The state lists Keene as having 50 cases as of Monday’s reporting and Rindge 29. Other towns in the region with double-digit case numbers include Peterborough with 17, Jaffrey with 15 and Charlestown with 10.