New Hampshire health officials Tuesday reported 38 more COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths related to the virus.
The county of residence of three of the newly announced cases was still being determined Tuesday. Of the other 35, one was from Cheshire County, and three were from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
To date, 7,990 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, about 91 percent of whom have recovered. The deaths of 438 New Hampshire residents have been attributed to the disease. As of Tuesday morning, 11 people were in hospitals, of the 727 people known to have been hospitalized for the disease since the pandemic started.
A total of 293 COVID-19 cases were considered current. They included six cases with still-undetermined communities of residence and one to four in each of the local communities of Charlestown, Hillsboro, Keene and Winchester.
The daily average of tests reported to the state health department for the week that ended Monday was 4,235, according to the agency’s most recently updated data.