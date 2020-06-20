New Hampshire’s health department announced Friday that 37 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, including two residents of Cheshire County.
The Department of Health and Human Services also announced another six COVID-19-related deaths. The victims were one man and four women living in Hillsborough County, all 60 or older, and a Rockingham County man, also 60 or older.
To date, the state has attributed 337 deaths to COVID-19.
Most of the new cases stemmed from someone having close contact with another person confirmed to have COVID-19 or outbreaks in institutions like nursing homes, the department said in a news release Friday.
Cheshire County has had 63 confirmed cases to date, 11 of which were considered current as of Friday.
The state also announced eight new cases in Hillsborough County outside of Manchester and Nashua. The county outside of those two cities has 1,049 confirmed cases so far.
Locally, as of Friday morning, the state was reporting confirmed, active COVID-19 cases in Antrim, Charlestown, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hillsboro, Hinsdale, Jaffrey, Keene, Marlborough, New Ipswich, Peterborough and Rindge. Each community was listed as having between one and four cases, except for Peterborough, with five.
Statewide, there are 940 cases that have been confirmed and are deemed active, out of the 5,486 people total who have tested positive since early March.