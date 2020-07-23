New Hampshire health officials have announced two more COVID-19-related deaths, along with 36 additional cases of the viral disease.
The deaths reported Wednesday involved two males — a Carroll County resident younger than 60 and a Rockingham County man who was 60 or older.
To date, the deaths of 402 Granite Staters have been attributed to COVID-19, and 6,295 people have tested positive for it. About 85 percent, or 5341, have recovered, and 11 percent, or 680, have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday morning, 24 people remained in hospitals with COVID-19.
None of the 36 newly announced positives were from Cheshire County or Sullivan County. Six were from areas of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
Of the 552 COVID-19 cases in the state considered current, one to four were listed in each of the local communities of Antrim, Charlestown, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hillsboro, Jaffrey, Keene, Marlborough, Peterborough, Rindge, Stoddard and Walpole.