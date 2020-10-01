The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported 34 new positive COVID-19 cases, none of which were known to be in Cheshire County.
The new cases included 11 in Hillsborough County outside of Manchester and Nashua, and two for which the county of residence was still being determined.
As of Wednesday, 8,266 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in New Hampshire since the pandemic began; 305 cases were still considered active.
The state health department did not announce any new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.
The state listed Cheshire County as having 10 active cases as of Wednesday. The Monadnock Region communities with at least one active case were Keene, Marlborough, New Ipswich, Rindge, Westmoreland and Winchester. Rindge had six cases; the rest had between one and four.