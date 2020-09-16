New Hampshire health officials have announced 34 more COVID-19 cases — one of them from Cheshire County — and two more deaths related to the viral disease.
The women whose deaths were announced Tuesday bring the state’s tally to 438 deaths attributed to COVID-19 to date. Both women were at least 60 years old and residents of Rockingham County.
Five of the newly reported positive tests were from Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua. None were from Sullivan County.
So far, 7,748 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, about 91 percent of whom have recovered. Nine people were in hospitals as of Tuesday morning, of the 722 people known to have been hospitalized for COVID-19 at some point during the pandemic.
A total of 288 cases in New Hampshire were considered current, including one where the community of residency was unknown. One to four cases were reported in each of the local communities of Charlestown, Hillsboro, Keene, Swanzey and Winchester.
The average daily number of tests reported to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services for the week that ended Monday was 3,402, according to the agency’s most recently updated data.