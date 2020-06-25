Another 27 people have tested positive for COVID-19, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday, two of them residents of Cheshire County.
The state health department also announced four more deaths related to COVID-19. The victims were a man and a woman from Hillsborough County and two Rockingham County men. All were at least 60 years old.
Of Wednesday’s new cases, one was a Sullivan County resident and five reside in Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
“While the downward trend of new cases is encouraging, community transmission is still being identified throughout the state,” Jake Leon, spokesman for the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services, said in an email.
As the state reopens, it is “critical” that residents continue to take precautions to avoid a sudden spike in cases, Leon said.
“We are seeing numbers increase in states that have reopened,” he noted, “which highlights the importance of everyone continuing to practice social distancing, mask wearing and frequent hand washing.”
To date, 5,598 Granite Staters have tested positive, 66 in Cheshire County, according to the department. Of those, 893 cases were considered current and 49 were hospitalized as of Wednesday morning.
The state has attributed 347 deaths to the viral disease.