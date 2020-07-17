State health officials Thursday announced another COVID-19-related death, along with 27 more cases of the viral disease.
As cases surge in some Sun Belt states, New Hampshire appears to have flattened the curve, according to information provided by Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.
To date, the deaths of 395 Granite Staters have been attributed to COVID-19. The death announced Thursday involved a Merrimack County woman who was 60 or older.
One of the newly reported positives was from Cheshire County, and four were from Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
Of the 6,139 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, 5,136 have recovered. As of Thursday morning, 22 people were in hospitals with the disease, out of the 668 known to have been hospitalized since the outbreak began.
The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services lists 608 cases as being current. Locally, one to four current cases were listed in each of the communities of Antrim, Charlestown, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hillsboro, Jaffrey, Keene, Marlborough, Peterborough, Rindge, Stoddard, Swanzey and Walpole.