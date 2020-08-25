Three Cheshire County residents were among 27 more people to test positive for COVID-19, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services’ daily update Monday.
No additional COVID-19-related deaths among Granite Staters were announced, leaving that tally at 429.
The latest positive tests, which also include one from Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, bring the state’s total so far to 7,134. About 90 percent of those who have tested positive have recovered.
As of Monday morning, 11 people were in hospitals for COVID-19. A total of 712 are known to have been hospitalized at some point in the pandemic.
Statewide, 255 cases were considered current, 22 in Cheshire County. The number of cases in local communities include six in Winchester, five in Rindge, and one to four in each of the area communities of Charlestown, Greenfield, Hillsboro, Jaffrey, Keene, Marlborough, Peterborough, Swanzey, Walpole and Westmoreland.
The daily average of COVID-19 tests reported to the state for the week that ended Sunday was 2,981, according to the most recently updated data.