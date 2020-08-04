New Hampshire health officials Monday announced 26 more COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths from the viral disease.
The county of residence in one of the newly announced cases was still being determined. Of the 25 others, none were from Sullivan County, two were from Cheshire County, and three were from Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
To date, 6,660 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, about 88 percent of whom have recovered. The deaths of 417 Granite Staters have been attributed to the disease.
As of Monday morning, 23 people were in hospitals with COVID-19, of the 697 known to have been hospitalized at some point during the pandemic.
Also as of Monday, the state listed eight current cases in Keene, along with one to four in each of the local communities of Charlestown, Greenfield, Hillsboro, Jaffrey, Marlborough, Peterborough, Walpole and Winchester.