The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services announced 25 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend and no new deaths.
Fifteen of the newly identified cases are currently hospitalized. To date, more than 700 have been hospitalized in New Hampshire for the disease.
No new cases were reported this weekend in Cheshire County. There are 278 known active cases of COVID-19 in the state. Cheshire County accounts for 16 of those cases.
Hillsborough, the hardest hit county in the state, has 130 active cases, 63 of them outside the cities of Manchester and Nashua.
Sullivan County, which picked up a case over the weekend, has six active cases.
Keene is listed as having six identified active cases of COVID-19, as well. Other area towns have one to four cases, according to the state, including Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester, as well as Antrim, Greenfield, Hancock, Jaffrey, Marlborough, New Ipswich, Peterborough and Rindge. The state doesn’t reveal the exact number of cases in towns with under five.
The total number of COVID-19 cases tallied in New Hampshire since recording began in March now stands at 6,988. About 6 percent of residents identified as having the coronavirus —or 423 — have died from the disease. Ninety percent have recovered.
While New Hampshire is on the downward slope of the curve, state health officials warn that community-based transmission continues to occur. Most residents identified as having COVID-19 either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or had recently traveled.