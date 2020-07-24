New Hampshire health officials Thursday announced three more COVID-19-related deaths, along with 25 more cases of the viral disease.
The deaths involved three Hillsborough County residents who were 60 or older, two men and a woman. To date, the deaths of 405 Granite Staters have been attributed to COVID-19.
None of the 25 newly reported cases were from Cheshire County or Sullivan County. Six were from Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
Of the 6,318 people statewide who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, 5,345 (about 85 percent) have recovered. As of Thursday morning, 26 people were in hospitals with COVID-19. Some 681 have been hospitalized for the disease to date.
A total of 568 COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire were considered current as of Thursday. The state health department listed one to four current cases in each of the local communities of Antrim, Charlestown, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hillsboro, Jaffrey, Keene, Marlborough, Peterborough, Rindge and Walpole.