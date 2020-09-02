New Hampshire health officials Tuesday announced 23 more COVID-19 cases — none of them in Cheshire or Sullivan counties — but no additional deaths related to the viral disease.
Five of the newly reported positives were from Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
To date, 7,297 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, about 91 percent of whom have recovered. The deaths of 432 Granite Staters have been attributed to the novel coronavirus. As of Tuesday morning, eight people were in hospitals for the disease, of 715 people known to have been hospitalized during the pandemic.
Also as of Tuesday morning, 231 cases in New Hampshire were considered current. That figure includes two cases with unidentified residency, and one to four in each of the local communities of Antrim, Charlestown, Greenfield, Hillsboro, Hinsdale, Keene, Marlborough, Peterborough, Rindge, Swanzey, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester.
The average daily number of tests reported to the state health department for the week that ended Monday was 2,980, according to the agency’s most recently updated data.
While minimal, according to state health officials, community-based transmission continues to occur in the state. Of those with complete information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.