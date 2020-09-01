New Hampshire health officials Monday announced 22 more COVID-19 cases in the state but no additional deaths related to the viral disease.
None of the new positives came from Cheshire County. One was from Sullivan County, and four were from Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
To date, 7,275 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, about 91 percent of whom have recovered. The deaths of 432 New Hampshire residents have been attributed to the disease, and it has caused 714 known hospitalizations, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. Six people were in hospitals for COVID-19 as of Monday morning.
Of the 228 cases considered current in New Hampshire, one to four were listed in each of the local communities of Antrim, Charlestown, Greenfield, Hillsboro, Hinsdale, Keene, Marlborough, Peterborough, Rindge, Swanzey, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester. The community of residence of two of the state’s active cases was still being determined.
The daily average of COVID-19 tests reported to the state health department for the week that ended Sunday was 3,165, according to the agency’s most recently updated data.