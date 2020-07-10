New Hampshire health officials Thursday announced another COVID-19-related death, along with 21 more positive tests for the disease.
The newly reported death brings the state’s total to 387 and involved a Hillborough County woman who was 60 or older.
Of the 21 additional COVID-19 cases, one was from Cheshire County, and five were from Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua. Statewide, 5,973 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and 4,831 of them — about 81 percent — have recovered.
Currently, the state lists 24 people as hospitalized with COVID-19, out of the 581 who have been hospitalized to date.
New Hampshire cases have been on the decline since their peak on May 7, according to information provided by the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. But, state health officials say, community-based transmission continues to occur in the state and has been identified in all counties. Most of the cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, have recently traveled or are associated with an outbreak setting.