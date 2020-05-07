New Hampshire health officials on Wednesday announced 19 new deaths from COVID-19, the highest one-day death toll in the state so far.
All were residents of long-term care facilities, which have accounted for the vast majority of the state’s COVID-19 deaths, N.H. Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said at a news conference.
The people who died lived in Hillsborough, Rockingham and Merrimack counties. All were 60 years of age or older.
To date, New Hampshire has had a confirmed total of 111 deaths related to COVID-19, more than 70 percent of them associated with long-term care facilities such as nursing homes.
The state health department has identified outbreaks at 16 such facilities. The only one in the Monadnock Region so far has been at Crotched Mountain in Greenfield, which led to one death. That outbreak is no longer considered active.
Also on Wednesday, the state health department announced that another 108 Granite Staters have tested positive for the viral disease. None were in Cheshire County, which has recorded 41 positives to date, or Sullivan County with 13.
Hillsborough County outside of Manchester and Nashua saw 27 more cases identified, bringing its total to 397.
Cases have been confirmed in a number of local towns since March. Of those, cases still considered active as of Wednesday were in Antrim, Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Hancock, Harrisville, Hillsboro, Hinsdale, Jaffrey, Keene, Peterborough, New Ipswich, Rindge, Swanzey, Temple, Washington and Westmoreland, according to state data.
More than 28,800 Granite Staters have been tested for the novel coronavirus to date. Of the 2,740 who have tested positive, 1,110 have recovered from the disease, about 1,500 are considered to still have it, and 307 have been hospitalized. Current hospitalizations as of Wednesday were 113.
Over the past week, the state has received an average of about 1,100 test results per day.