New Hampshire health officials Thursday announced 17 more COVID-19 cases and one more death related to the virus.
The woman who died was 60 or older and lived in Hillsborough County. This brings the state’s confirmed tally of deaths attributed to COVID-19 to 331.
None of the newly reported cases were among Cheshire County or Sullivan County residents. Two came from Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
As of Thursday, one to four current cases were listed in each of the local communities of Antrim, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hillsboro, Hinsdale, Jaffrey, Keene, New Ipswich, Rindge and Winchester. Peterborough was listed with five.
To date, 5,450 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and 533 people have been hospitalized for it. About 76 percent of those diagnosed with the disease, or 4,140, have recovered.
More than 100,000 residents have been tested for the disease to date, according to the state.
Community-based transmission continues to occur in all counties, according to state health officials. Most of the current coronavirus cases had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak.