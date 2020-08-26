Two Cheshire County residents were among 16 more people to test positive for COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 7,150, New Hampshire health officials reported Tuesday.
With no additional COVID-19-related deaths announced, that tally stands at 429.
About 91 percent of the state’s confirmed cases have recovered, and 713 are known to have been hospitalized for the disease, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
Eight were in hospitals as of Tuesday morning, the agency said.
As of Tuesday, a total of 237 COVID-19 cases in the state were considered current. They included seven cases in Winchester, five in Rindge and one to four in each of the local communities of Charlestown, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hillsboro, Jaffrey, Keene, Marlborough, Peterborough, Swanzey, Walpole and Westmoreland.
The latest 16 positive tests included two from Sullivan County and two from Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
The daily average of COVID-19 tests reported to the state for the week that ended Monday was 3,143.