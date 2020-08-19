New Hampshire health officials Tuesday announced 13 more COVID-19 cases — none of them from Cheshire County — and one more death related to the viral disease.
The man who died lived in Rockingham County and was 60 or older. The deaths of 424 Granite Staters have been attributed to COVID-19.
As of Tuesday morning, the number of COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals was 12. A total of 712 people are known to have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic.
Also as of Tuesday morning, 260 COVID-19 cases statewide were considered current, of the 7,017 that have been diagnosed to date. About 90 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.
Locally, the current cases include five in Keene and one to four in each of the area communities of Antrim, Charlestown, Greenfield, Hillsboro, Jaffrey, Marlborough, New Ipswich, Peterborough, Rindge, Swanzey, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester.
None of the 13 newly announced cases came from Sullivan County or areas of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
The daily average of COVID-19 tests reported to the state health department for the week ending Monday was 2,762, according to the agency’s most recently updated data.