State health officials Wednesday announced another COVID-19-related death, along with 120 more cases of the viral disease.
The woman who died lived in Merrimack County and was 60 or older. Her death marks New Hampshire’s 484th attributed to the novel coronavirus.
To date, 11,563 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, about 83 percent of whom have recovered, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
The latest 120 positives include three for which the county of residence was still being determined, six from Cheshire County, one from Sullivan County and 16 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
A total of 1,454 cases in New Hampshire were considered current as of Wednesday morning. They included 32 for which the community of residence was still being determined and 33 across Cheshire County.
Forty-two people were in hospitals, of the 787 known to have been hospitalized for the virus since the pandemic began.
The new positives were derived using polymerase chain reaction and antigen testing, with the latest daily PCR test positivity rate listed at 1 percent.