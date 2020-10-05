The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services announced 119 new positive test results for COVID-19 over the weekend and one death related to the virus.
The death of a Hillsborough County man over age 59 brings the state’s total number of coronavirus fatalities to 443.
One of the new positives was in Cheshire County.
Twenty-three patients remain hospitalized in the state for COVID-19, according to DHHS.
On Sunday, New Hampshire reported 492 active cases of COVID-19. The new positives include 20 from antigen tests, which the state announced Friday it would begin including in the tally. This decision has adjusted the state’s number of confirmed cases upward.
The state’s positivity rate is 1.2 percent, according to data provided Sunday by the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. That’s well below the 5 percent recommended by the World Health Organization for reopening.
In fact all New England states fall into this category, with positivity rates ranging from 0.5 percent in Maine to 1.4 percent in Rhode Island.
Besides the single case in Cheshire County, other new cases were identified in the following counties: Hillsborough (outside of Manchester and Nashua) with 24, Rockingham with 19, Merrimack with 14, Strafford with 7, Belknap with four and Grafton with three. Nashua has 35 new cases and Manchester, 15. The county of residence for one case is still being determined, the state said.
Of all identified active cases statewide, the state reported, nine live in Cheshire County, six in Sullivan and 250 in Hillsborough, with 105 outside the cities of Manchester and Nashua, which have 72 and 73 active cases, respectively.
The following communities in the region were listed as having between one and four cases each: Antrim, Keene, Marlborough, Rindge, Westmoreland and Winchester. The state does not provide specifics when case numbers are below five in a town.
State statistics show 8,645 New Hampshire residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Five percent have died from the coronavirus, and 89 percent — or 7,710 — have recovered. A total of 743, or 9 percent, have been hospitalized for COVID-19.