New Hampshire health officials Tuesday announced the COVID-19-related deaths of 11 more Granite Staters, plus 667 more positive tests for the virus.
The latest reported deaths all involved people 60 and older and included four Hillsborough County women, three Hillsborough County men, a man and a woman from Merrimack County, and a man and a woman from Rockingham County.
The newly announced positives stretch back several days but don’t include test results that were still being processed. Among the 667 were 12 from Cheshire County, 14 from Sullivan County, 112 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 22 for which the county of residence was still being determined.
To date, 47,992 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, just under 85 percent (40,720 people) of whom have recovered, according to the most recently updated data from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. Slightly under 14 percent (6,480 people) have active infections whereas the deaths of less than 2 percent (792 people) have been attributed to the novel coronavirus.
The current cases include 187 in Cheshire County, 127 in Sullivan County, 1,206 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 292 for which the county of residence was not yet known.
As of Tuesday morning, 305 people were in New Hampshire hospitals for COVID-19, of the 918 people known to have been hospitalized at some point during the pandemic.