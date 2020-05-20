The deaths of 182 Granite Staters have now been attributed to COVID-19, health officials reported Tuesday. Included in that total are 10 newly announced deaths.
All 60 or older, these patients included seven Hillsborough County residents — five men and two women — and three Rockingham County men.
Health officials also announced 69 new positive tests results, bringing the statewide total to 3,721. The county of residence in 11 cases was still being determined as of Tuesday morning.
Forty-nine residents of Cheshire County, 16 residents of Sullivan County and 612 residents of Hillsborough County outside Nashua and Manchester have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the state’s most updated count.
As of Tuesday, current cases were listed locally in Antrim, Chesterfield, Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Hancock, Harrisville, Hillsboro, Hinsdale, Jaffrey, Keene, New Ipswich, Marlborough, Peterborough, Rindge, Swanzey, Temple and Washington.
Most of those communities were listed as having one to four current cases, although Jaffrey and New Ipswich were each listed as having five, while Hillsboro was listed with six.
So far, state health officials are aware of 1,275 people having recovered from COVID-19.