N.H. Rep. Marjorie Porter, D-Hillsboro, is endorsing N.H. Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes, D-Concord, in the race for governor.
“Dan is smart, sees the big picture, and offers workable solutions to the problems facing working families and small businesses in New Hampshire. Deeply committed to finding a better way, he works well with people on both sides of the aisle to get results,” Porter wrote in a letter to the editor. “But most importantly, Dan is a caring and compassionate man. He has dedicated his working life to public service, and to helping ordinary, everyday, hard-working Granite Staters like you and me.”
Feltes and N.H. Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky, also D-Concord, are vying for their party’s gubernatorial nomination during the Sept. 8 state primary.
Gov. Chris Sununu, a Newfields Republican, is running for his third two-year term against challenges within his party by Nobody, a Keene resident known as Rich Paul before legally changing his name, and Karen Testerman of Franklin.
Bill Fortune of Lee and Darryl W. Perry of Manchester have filed declarations of intent to appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot as third-party candidates.
Rep. Porter is one of two N.H. House members who serve Antrim, Hillsboro and Windsor in Hillsborough County District 1. She is running for re-election.
