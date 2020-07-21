New Hampshire recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program can now use their benefits to pay for groceries online, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday.
The change is part of a pilot program through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, aimed at reducing food insecurity concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“From the beginning of the COVID-19 emergency, we have worked hard to ensure that our residents are able to safely access the things their families need when they need them the most,” said Gov. Chris Sununu in a news release on the program.
SNAP recipients can purchase their normal eligible food items online only from Walmart and Amazon, the release says, but the benefits will not cover service or delivery charges.
The online purchasing pilot was established federally in 2014, mandating a pilot test of allowing virtual transactions using SNAP benefits. In 2017, eight states were selected as part of the pilot. Additional states, like New Hampshire, have joined the program as a result of the pandemic, the release says.
More information is available at dhhs.nh.gov/dfa/foodstamps/index.htm.