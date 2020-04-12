New Hampshire has received a big shipment of personal protective equipment to aid its response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Forty-five tons of gear arrived on a cargo flight from China to Manchester Sunday afternoon. But at the tarmac news conference to mark the supplies' delivery, Gov. Chris Sununu cautioned that more supplies will still be needed.
"As big as these shipments are, you'd think they would last us a year," Sununu said. "They won't — because the burn rate is so high, especially when you're dealing with a viral spread that is so contagious."
A news release from Sununu's office stated that the shipment included 6.6 million masks, 50,000 face shields and 24,000 coveralls and Tyvek suits.
The delivery was a joint effort between the governor, U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, and New Hampshire inventor Dean Kamen. Those officials say the cost of the supplies will be covered by the state and reimbursed with federal funding.
Sununu said the state conducted a "census" of health-care facilities across the state to assess the greatest areas of need, based on factors like high incidence rates of COVID-19. The equipment could end up not just at hospitals but also long-term care facilities, nonprofits that provide direct support services, home health aides and more, the governor said.
Some of the equipment will also be shared with neighboring states, Sununu said, "given that so much of what we do here in New England is as a community."
