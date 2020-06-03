According to a first-ever comprehensive ranking of U.S. counties released this week by global humanitarian nonprofit Save the Children, New Hampshire ranks third in the country for states whose children have the most protected childhoods.
But across the small state’s 10 counties, data shows, there are stark disparities. Children in New Hampshire’s lowest-ranked county — Sullivan — are nearly twice as likely as children in the highest-ranked county — Grafton — to have their childhoods affected by negative experiences.
Save the Children’s new report and rankings, titled “The Land of Inopportunity: Closing the Childhood Equity Gap for America’s Kids,” provide both bird’s-eye and granular views of child well-being across the country through both state- and county-level data. Researchers have noted the inequities shown in the report have since been “magnified and exacerbated” by the COVID-19 health crisis.
Some child-welfare officials in the Granite State worry that conditions caused by the coronavirus could set the state back in its progress. Federal, state and local dollars will be required to reinvest in an entire generation of children, they say.
“This pandemic has really brought to light how vulnerable kids are,” said Mary Lou Beaver, Waypoint’s director of the Children’s Place and Parent Education Center in Concord. “I think we’re going to see some serious issues we’re going to have to deal with as we start to come out of this, as far as kids go.”
Lauren Wool, senior director of community impact at the United Way of the Greater Seacoast, said she feels “the worst is yet to come” in regards to the unfolding of the pandemic’s impact on children and families.
However, the unprecedented crisis has also brought opportunities for more collaboration across organizations, and services increasing access that perhaps wouldn’t have happened otherwise — like virtual meetings with direct service providers.
“I have not seen this level of excitement, movement and willingness to change how we’re doing business in a way that impacts families and having families at the table, too,” said DonnaLee Lozeau, executive director of Southern New Hampshire Services and former mayor of Nashua.
The Save the Children report states New Hampshire has about a 10 percent child-poverty rate, and the rankings of its 10 counties range from the top 50 in the country, down to the 300s. Data for 2,617 U.S. counties are included in the report.
The county rankings are based on four child indicators: child deaths (average of two data sets, 2009-2018 and 2014-2018), child hunger (2017), high school dropout rates (2016-2018), and teen pregnancy (2018). Poverty rates shown are from 2018.
Nikki Gillette, researcher for Save the Children, said the report shows all across the country there are “pockets of deprivation” next to counties where children are doing very well, demonstrating a zip code can be a determinant for a child’s future. State-level data can hide those huge inequities, which exist even within counties, she said. This is the reason Save the Children decided to take a closer look.
In New Hampshire, Rockingham County — ranking second in the state overall — has the state’s lowest child poverty rate of 6.7 percent, while Coos County — ranking ninth overall — has a 21 percent rate, the highest.
In all but seven states, rural childhood poverty rates exceed those of urban childhood poverty, the report says, and the same rings true in the Granite State. The highest rates of poverty are in Sullivan, Coos and Carroll counties.
In the state-level rankings, New Hampshire is No. 1 in the nation for the lowest infant-death rates, and despite disparities demonstrated in the report, Save the Children pegs New Hampshire as having a lesser child-equity gap than other states.
At the county level, Carroll County has the highest numbers reflecting child mortality, at nearly 54 deaths among children under age 18 per 100,000 population.
Sullivan County has an alarming 16 percent high school dropout rate, and Coos County has the most teen pregnancies per 1,000 females ages 15-19.
Grafton and Rockingham counties rank 33rd and 34th as the best counties for children nationwide, respectively.
NH county rankings
Data shown in the Save the Children report is the most recent available as of April 8, according to researchers.
Grafton County
Child poverty: 12.5 percent; child deaths: 33.5 among children under age 18 per 100,000 population; child hunger: 12.7 percent; school dropouts: 5.4 percent; Teen pregnancy: 5.3 births per 1,000 females ages 15-19; national county rank: 33
Rockingham County
Child poverty: 6.7 percent; child deaths: 28 among children under age 18 per 100,000 population; child hunger: 10.1 percent; school dropouts: 7 percent; Teen pregnancy: 4.3 births per 1,000 females ages 15-19; national county rank: 34
Belknap County
Child poverty: 11.6 percent; child deaths: 27.8 among children under age 18 per 100,000 population; child hunger: 12.8 percent; school dropouts: 12 percent; teen pregnancy: 9.4 births per 1,000 females ages 15-19; national county rank: 195
Merrimack County
Child poverty: 9 percent; child deaths: 35.8 among children under age 18 per 100,000 population; child hunger: 11.1 percent; school dropouts: 10.6 percent; teen pregnancy: 7 births per 1,000 females ages 15-19; national county rank: 200
Cheshire County
Child poverty: 12.9 percent; child deaths: 41.9 among children under age 18 per 100,000 population; child hunger: 12.6 percent; school dropouts: 10.6 percent; teen pregnancy: 8.8 births per 1,000 females ages 15-19; national county rank: 224
Strafford County
Child poverty: 10.9 percent; child deaths: 30.5 among children under age 18 per 100,000 population; child hunger: 11.3 percent; school dropouts: 14.4 percent; teen pregnancy: 6.5 births per 1,000 females ages 15-19; national county rank: 227
Hillsborough County
Child poverty: 10 percent; child deaths: 35.6 among children under age 18 per 100,000 population; child hunger: 11.4 percent; school dropouts: 12 percent; teen pregnancy: 10.7 births per 1,000 females ages 15-19; national county rank: 237
Carroll County
Child poverty: 14.3 percent; child deaths: 53.9 among children under age 18 per 100,000 population; child hunger: 12.4 percent; school dropouts: 6.3 percent; teen pregnancy: 11.6 births per 1,000 females ages 15-19; national county rank: 241
Coos County
Child poverty: 21 percent; child deaths: 24 among children under age 18 per 100,000 population; child hunger: 15.4 percent; school dropouts: 7.6 percent; teen pregnancy: 18.1 births per 1,000 females ages 15-19; national county rank: 265
Sullivan County
Child poverty: 15.2 percent; child deaths: 24 among children under age 18 per 100,000 population; child hunger: 12.1 percent; school dropouts: 16 percent; teen pregnancy: 15.3 births per 1,000 females ages 15-19; national county rank: 388
This article is being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information, visit collaborativenh.org.