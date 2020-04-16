PORTSMOUTH — Gov. Chris Sununu Tuesday announced a partnership with ConvenientMD to try to reduce the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state’s assisted living and long-term care facilities.
Sununu said during his Tuesday press conference that assisted living and long-term care facilities, which employ a combined 6,600 health care workers in Hillsborough and Rockingham counties, have accounted for 70 percent of positive COVID-19 cases in the Granite State.
Tests on front line health care workers are scheduled to begin Monday, but ConvenientMD Director of Marketing Adam Rosenthal is hopeful they can begin even sooner.
“Our main objective at this time is to quickly deploy teams safely and efficiently, so we can reduce the incidents of transmission from staff to at-risk residents,” Rosenthal said Wednesday morning. “There are a lot of moving parts here; up to 6,600 people will be tested and we look to do this over a period of 17 days. We’re going to be on the road hitting hard and collecting a lot of tests.”
Rosenthal said testing will be done at 200 to 250 unique facilities.
“We’re looking to assist our communities with this public health initiative in the fight of COVID-19 and provide opportunities for continued employment for our team members,” Rosenthal said.
Added Sununu: “Our workers on the front lines of long-term care facilities, from nurses who take care of residents to the janitors who ensure that the facilities are sanitized and clean, they all play an important role in the fight against COVID.”
Convenient MD will conduct testing at mobile sites near all the long-term facilities in Hillsborough and Rockingham counties, and Sununu said the state will assume all costs.
Lori Shibinette, commissioner of the state Department of Health and Human services, said much has been learned about the virus in the past several weeks.
“We’ve found that the impact on the long-term care resident is significant. The amount of negative outcomes is dramatic in the long-term care facilities,” Shibinette said. “So, we want to make sure that is our priority when it comes to testing.”
Shibinette said testing results in Hillsborough and Rockingham counties will determine if testing is needed in other counties.