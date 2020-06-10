The N.H. Progressive Coalition has announced its support for Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky in his bid for governor.
Volinsky, a Concord Democrat whose district includes Keene, is one of two Democrats hoping to secure their party’s nomination during September’s primary election.
The coalition lauded his commitment to fighting for social justice and human rights, as well as his legal work in defending clients against the death penalty and as the lead attorney in Claremont School District v. Governor of New Hampshire, a mid-1990s case that established the constitutional right to an adequate state-funded public education.
“Andru has repeatedly marched with Black Lives Matter protests in both Manchester and Concord, and we look forward to working with him on stopping systemic racism in our state,” the coalition said in a Monday news release.
Volinsky is vying against N.H. Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes for the nomination. The victor in September’s primary will challenge Gov. Chris Sununu in November’s general election.