Among others, the N.H. Progressive Coalition has endorsed candidates running to represent local communities.
They are incumbent N.H. Rep. Ivy Vann, D-Peterborough and Emmett Soldati, a Somersworth Democrat running for Executive Council.
Vann is seeking re-election in Hillsborough House District 24, which covers Peterborough and has two House seats. Fellow incumbent Rep. Peter R. Leishman has also filed for the Democratic primary, as has Judy Wilson Ferstenberg.
Running on the Republican side are Christopher Maidment and David E. Pilcher.
Soldati is one of six Democrats running for the Executive Council’s District 2. Also in the race are Leah Plunkett of Concord, John D. Shea of Nelson, Jay Surdukowski of Concord, Craig Thompson of Harrisville and Cinde Warmington of Concord.
Four Republicans are running: Matthew D. Bjelobrk of Haverhill, Lynne Ferrari Blankenbeker of Concord, Eli D. Clemmer of Berlin and Steven Negron of Nashua.
The district, currently represented by Concord Democrat Andru Volinsky, includes the local communities of Acworth, Alstead, Charlestown, Chesterfield, Dublin, Gilsum, Hancock, Harrisville, Hinsdale, Keene, Langdon, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson, Roxbury, Stoddard, Sullivan, Surry, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester.
As previously reported, the coalition has endorsed Volinsky for governor.
The N.H. Progressive Coalition comprises activists and elected officials in the Granite State, according to a news release.
The state primary is Sept. 8, ahead of the general election Nov. 3.