The N.H. Police Association has endorsed U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen in her run for re-election, the Shaheen campaign announced Friday.
Shaheen, a Democrat who lives in Madbury when she’s not in Washington, is running in Tuesday’s election against Wolfeboro Republican Bryant “Corky” Messner and Justin O’Donnell, a Libertarian from Nashua.
The police association represents more than 2,000 officers, including members of State Police, local police and corrections officers, according to a news release from Shaheen’s campaign.