The Planned Parenthood New Hampshire Action Fund PAC recently announced its endorsement of 18 candidates for N.H. Senate, including several running to represent local towns.
These area candidates are Suzanne Prentiss in District 5, Jenn Alford-Teaster in District 8, N.H. Sen. Jay Kahn in District 10 and N.H. Sen. Melanie Levesque in District 12.
“The Planned Parenthood New Hampshire Action Fund PAC is proud to endorse an incredible slate of candidates for the New Hampshire Senate who can be trusted to carry on our state’s longstanding tradition of supporting access to sexual and reproductive health care,” Iris Estabrook, a member of the PAC’s advisory board, said in a prepared statement. “With reproductive rights under unprecedented threat in New Hampshire and nationwide, it’s absolutely crucial that we maintain the pro-reproductive health majority in the New Hampshire Senate.”
Prentiss is a Lebanon Democrat running against Charlestown Republican Timothy O’Hearne to succeed outgoing N.H. Sen. Martha Hennessey, D-Hanover, who is retiring. District 5 includes Charlestown along with other communities.
Alford-Teaster, a Democrat who lives in Bradford, is hoping to unseat N.H. Sen. Ruth Ward, R-Stoddard, in a district that includes the area towns of Acworth, Antrim, Bennington, Langdon, Marlow and Stoddard.
Kahn, D-Keene, is running for re-election against a challenge by Daniel LeClair, a Republican from Swanzey. District 10 covers Alstead, Chesterfield, Gilsum, Harrisville, Hinsdale, Keene, Marlborough, Nelson, Roxbury, Sullivan, Surry, Swanzey, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester.
In her own bid for re-election, Levesque, D-Brookline, will face off with Kevin Avard, a Nashua Republican who formerly held the District 12 seat. Among other communities, District 12 includes Rindge.
The general election is Nov. 3.