A proposal to create a “parental bill of rights” was criticized in a conference committee of the N.H. Legislature as having the potential to harm children.
The conference committee’s chairman, Rep. Kimberly Rice, R-Hudson, said at the end of its meeting that she could not support the bill. However, another committee hearing on House Bill 1431 was scheduled for Thursday.
HB 1431 seeks to require educators to notify parents about various aspects of their child’s life at school and to prohibit state and local governmental bodies from infringing “on the rights of parents to direct the upbringing and education of their children.”
The House and the Senate passed separate versions of the bill. The legislation ended up in a conference committee to see if differences in the two versions could be worked out.
The Senate version went further than the House version, specifying, for example, that parents should be notified promptly of any counseling services offered to their children.
Opponents of both versions said the bill was vaguely worded, could lead to legal challenges, force schools to “out” young people questioning their sexual orientation and even hinder child-abuse investigations. Backers said the bill’s provisions merely would keep parents in the loop about their children’s experience at school.
“I can’t in good faith support this the way it is. I just can’t,” Rice said, noting some of the objections to the bill came late in the legislative process.
Rice said the bill would require major revision, and there’s not time to do that at this stage. She offered to sponsor another version of the bill next year if problems with the current measure could be worked out.
Rice said advocates for domestic violence victims contacted her in opposition to the bill as did school administrators. The N.H. Attorney General’s Office said the measure could expose the state to liability from lawsuits, she said.
“It’s such a fine line between parental rights and the child’s rights,” Rice said. “I just want to make sure that we’re not setting kids up to self harm, to feel they have no one to talk to.”
“Yes, there are a lot of great parents out there,” she added. “Unfortunately there are some not-so-great parents out there.”
Rice said the bill could allow a parental abuser to get their child’s records from a school, when they should not have access to this information.
Sen. Bill Gannon, R-Sandown, said the bill would not interfere with educators’ obligation to let authorities know of any instances of abuse involving children, or instances in which they feel a child might be in danger.
On the other hand, parents have a right to know about other important issues involving their kids, he said.
Sen. Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, said parental rights have been eroded over time.
“It gets to the point where a parent is excluded,” she said.
N.H. Assistant Attorney General Sean Locke, who directs the Civil Rights Unit at the AG’s office, testified before the conference committee on Tuesday that the bill could be in conflict with state and federal laws against discrimination based on sexual orientation.
A provision in the Senate version of the bill would require schools to notify parents of a child’s gender expression or identity.
“So it could be construed to require, for lack of a better word, school staff to ‘out’ students against students’ wishes,” Locke said.
“They may not be ready to express that to their parents and are looking for some support and guidance.”
A section in both versions deals with parents being notified when their child participates in a group or club.
That means parents would have to be told, for example, if a child wanted to participate in a gay-straight alliance organization, where they might get support from their peers or friends, Locke said. This would also serve to “out” a gay young person, he said.
The bill mentions some parental rights that are already recognized, such as the ability to apply for private schools, exercise exemptions to vaccination requirements, review statewide testing results, join parent-teacher associations and review a child’s school records.
It states: “Important information relating to a minor child should not be withheld, either inadvertently or purposefully, from his or her parent, including information relating to the minor’s education.”
In an earlier hearing, N.H. Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene, said that wording in the bill is overly vague and broad, and yet educators could be punished for running afoul of its many provisions.
He attempted, without success, to have the bill amended to merely require publication of a booklet explaining the parental rights already enshrined in law.