New Hampshire is taking applications for a second round of financial aid to businesses harmed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Chris Sununu announced last week that another $100 million of the state’s CARES Act funds would go toward the Main Street Relief Fund. The small-business relief program previously distributed more than $342 million.
The latest round of funding is open to both new applicants and businesses that already received Main Street funds, provided they did not hit the $350,000 cap.
To be eligible, businesses must have had revenue of less than $20 million in 2019 and be anticipating a decline in revenue in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The application window runs until Oct. 30 at 4 p.m. Information about the program and how to apply is available at goferr.nh.gov/mainstreet.